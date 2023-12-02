The Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young and others in this contest.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +122)

Saturday's over/under for Antetokounmpo is 31.5 points. That is 1.7 more than his season average of 29.8.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.8 -- is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -122)

The 25.5 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 1.0 less than his over/under on Saturday (26.5).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Lillard has picked up 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Saturday (7.5).

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet total on Saturday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -132)

The 13.6 points Brook Lopez scores per game are 0.9 less than his over/under on Saturday.

He has collected 5.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Lopez averages 1.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +120) 10.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Young's 26.8 points per game are 1.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

Young's assist average -- 10.6 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (10.5).

Young has hit 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -200)

The 19.8 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (19.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Murray has hit 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

