The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 142.5 in the matchup.

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023

7:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Milwaukee -2.5 142.5

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 combined points just once this season.

The average over/under for Green Bay's outings this season is 127.1, 15.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Green Bay is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Green Bay has won in two of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the Phoenix have won two of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Green Bay has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Milwaukee 4 80% 76.6 138.3 78.3 143.7 149.9 Green Bay 1 16.7% 61.7 138.3 65.4 143.7 131.7

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Panthers beat the spread 11 times in 22 Horizon League games last year.

The Phoenix put up 16.6 fewer points per game (61.7) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (78.3).

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Milwaukee 1-4-0 0-3 3-2-0 Green Bay 4-2-0 4-2 2-4-0

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Milwaukee Green Bay 15-3 Home Record 2-10 6-7 Away Record 1-17 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

