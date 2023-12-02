The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) host the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) after winning three home games in a row. The Golden Eagles are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -2.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points four times.

Marquette has an average total of 147.3 in its outings this year, 7.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles are 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Marquette won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Golden Eagles have played as a favorite of -145 or more once this season and won that game.

Marquette has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 80% 81.4 155.3 65.9 129.8 147.5 Wisconsin 3 42.9% 73.9 155.3 63.9 129.8 135.2

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The 81.4 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 17.5 more points than the Badgers give up (63.9).

Marquette has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when putting up more than 63.9 points.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 3-2-0 1-2 2-3-0 Wisconsin 3-4-0 1-1 3-4-0

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Wisconsin 16-1 Home Record 11-6 8-4 Away Record 6-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

