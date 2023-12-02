How to Watch Marquette vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Badgers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Marquette shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 246th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers allow.
- Marquette has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- Wisconsin is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 93rd.
- The Badgers put up eight more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (65.9).
- Wisconsin has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 in away games.
- Marquette averaged 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.3.
- The Badgers allowed fewer points at home (60.7 per game) than on the road (71) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Wisconsin sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) too.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|W 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
