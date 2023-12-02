How to Watch Marquette vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 49% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Badgers allow to opponents.
- Marquette has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 240th.
- The Golden Eagles score 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers give up.
- Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.9 points.
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
- Wisconsin is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.
- The Badgers score an average of 73.9 points per game, eight more points than the 65.9 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- When Wisconsin allows fewer than 81.4 points, it is 5-2.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last year, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Marquette fared better in home games last year, making 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged away (67.3).
- In 2022-23, the Badgers conceded 10.3 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (71).
- Wisconsin drained more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|W 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
