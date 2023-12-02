The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Badgers' opponents have hit.

Marquette has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 240th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 246th.

The Golden Eagles average 17.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Badgers give up (63.9).

Marquette has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Wisconsin has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.

The Badgers put up 8.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (65.9).

Wisconsin has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette performed better at home last year, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game away from home.

In home games, the Golden Eagles ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than in away games (73.7).

At home, Marquette made 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than away from home (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin scored fewer points at home (66.5 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.

At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.0).

Wisconsin made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule