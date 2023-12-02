The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs on FOX.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 49% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Badgers allow to opponents.

Marquette has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 240th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 246th.

The 81.4 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 17.5 more points than the Badgers allow (63.9).

Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Wisconsin has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.

The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.

The Badgers put up an average of 73.9 points per game, eight more points than the 65.9 the Golden Eagles allow.

Wisconsin is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (79.7).

In home games, the Golden Eagles allowed 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).

Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.

At home, the Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).

Wisconsin made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule