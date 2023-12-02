How to Watch Marquette vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will host the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Badgers' opponents have made.
- In games Marquette shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 246th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers give up.
- Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette scored 83.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
- The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 on the road.
- When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (34.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.