The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will host the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Badgers' opponents have made.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 246th.

The Golden Eagles put up 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers give up.

Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 on the road.

When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule