Saturday's game between the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) and Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) at Kohl Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-70, with Marquette securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 2.

Based on our computer prediction, Wisconsin is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 139.5 total.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Line: Marquette -3.5

Marquette -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -165, Wisconsin +140

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Wisconsin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+3.5)



Wisconsin (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Marquette is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Wisconsin's 3-4-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-3-0 and the Badgers are 3-4-0. The teams score 155.3 points per game, 15.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (81st in college basketball).

The 31.7 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 240th in the country. Its opponents pull down 32.6 per contest.

Marquette makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Golden Eagles average 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (55th in college basketball), and allow 83.5 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball).

Marquette has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 6.9 turnovers per game, committing 8.4 (10th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.3 (41st in college basketball).

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers put up 73.9 points per game (208th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per outing (41st in college basketball). They have a +70 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Wisconsin comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.3 boards. It grabs 31.6 rebounds per game (246th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 25.3.

Wisconsin connects on 5.9 three-pointers per game (293rd in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (266th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 35.9% from deep.

Wisconsin wins the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 9.4 (32nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

