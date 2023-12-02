Saturday's game between the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) and the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) at Kohl Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-70, with Marquette securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Wisconsin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-2.9)

Marquette (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Wisconsin is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Marquette's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Badgers have gone over the point total in three games, while Golden Eagles games have gone over two times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.4 points per game (65th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (89th in college basketball).

Marquette ranks 235th in the country at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 its opponents average.

Marquette connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 32.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.5%.

Marquette has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 6.9 per game, committing 8.4 (11th in college basketball) while forcing 15.3 (41st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.