Saturday's contest at Resch Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) going head to head against the Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 win for Green Bay, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 76, Milwaukee 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-9.7)

Green Bay (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Green Bay's record against the spread this season is 4-2-0, and Milwaukee's is 1-4-0. A total of two out of the Phoenix's games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Panthers' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 76.6 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 78.3 per contest (318th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Milwaukee loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It collects 34.3 rebounds per game, 139th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.1.

Milwaukee connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (52nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.3 on average.

Milwaukee has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (38th in college basketball), 4.0 fewer than the 13.6 it forces (94th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.