The Green Bay Phoenix (2-2, 0-0 Horizon League) play the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3, 0-0 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 20 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

20 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Jones: 10 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

10 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Marcus Hall: 4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Amari Jedkins: 4.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Rich Byhre: 5.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)

Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brock Heffner: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay Rank Green Bay AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank 360th 59.3 Points Scored 78.2 32nd 333rd 76.5 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 363rd 25.3 Rebounds 35.9 13th 347th 5.8 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.9 112th 331st 10.9 Assists 13.9 109th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 14.6 345th

