The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 142.5 for the matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Milwaukee -2.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 points in four of five games this season.

Milwaukee has an average point total of 154.9 in its contests this year, 12.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won once.

The Panthers have a record of 1-2 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Milwaukee has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Milwaukee 4 80% 76.6 138.3 78.3 143.7 149.9 Green Bay 1 16.7% 61.7 138.3 65.4 143.7 131.7

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

Milwaukee covered 11 times in 22 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Panthers put up 11.2 more points per game (76.6) than the Phoenix give up (65.4).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 65.4 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Milwaukee 1-4-0 0-3 3-2-0 Green Bay 4-2-0 4-2 2-4-0

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Milwaukee Green Bay 15-3 Home Record 2-10 6-7 Away Record 1-17 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

