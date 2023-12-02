Heading into Week 14 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the MVFC stacks up against the competition.

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

11-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st

1st Last Game: W 35-17 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Mercer

Mercer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. North Dakota State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-3

9-3 | 9-3 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 66-3 vs Drake

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Montana State

Montana State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. South Dakota

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

9-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: W 48-6 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 35-0 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Idaho

Idaho Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Youngstown State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

8-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: W 40-7 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Villanova

Villanova Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. North Dakota

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-5 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 42-35 vs Sacramento State

7. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: L 48-27 vs North Dakota State

8. Illinois State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 22-21 vs North Dakota

9. Missouri State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 35-17 vs South Dakota State

10. Indiana State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-10 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th

18th Last Game: L 38-9 vs Southern Illinois

11. Murray State

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-9 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 34-17 vs Youngstown State

12. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-11 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 48-6 vs South Dakota

