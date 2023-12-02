Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Racine County, Wisconsin today? We've got what you need.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Trail High School and Academy at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milwaukee Bradley Technical High School at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mukwonago High School at Racine Case High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
