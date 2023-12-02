Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Racine County, Wisconsin today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Indian Trail High School and Academy at Waterford Union High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2

9:00 AM CT on December 2 Location: Waterford, WI

Waterford, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Milwaukee Bradley Technical High School at Racine Park High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 2

10:30 AM CT on December 2 Location: Waterford, WI

Waterford, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mukwonago High School at Racine Case High School