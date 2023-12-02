High school basketball action in Rock County, Wisconsin is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rock County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Turner High School at Greendale High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 2

1:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Waterford, WI

Waterford, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Janesville Craig High School at Madison West High School