Tiger Woods will be at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas at the par-72, 7,449-yard Albany from November 30 - December 2.

Tiger Woods will be at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to pick up the win this week.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

Woods Odds to Win: +5000

Tiger Woods Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Woods has scored better than par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 15 rounds, Woods has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five events, Woods' average finish has been 46th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Woods hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 46th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 45 -1 283 0 1 0 0 $59,560

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

Woods has three top-10 finishes, with two of them being top-five finishes, in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 10th.

Woods made the cut in each of his last five attempts at this event.

The most recent time Woods played this event was in 2019, and he finished fourth.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards, 448 yards shorter than the 7,449-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Albany, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Albany checks in at 7,449 yards, 29 yards longer than the average course Woods has played in the past year (7,420 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Woods' Last Time Out

Woods was good on the 12 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, averaging 2.58 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.40 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 30) at the Masters Tournament, which was strong enough to place him in the 98th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

Woods was better than 98% of the field at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Woods fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Woods carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.5).

Woods recorded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 3.5 on the 30 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

In that most recent tournament, Woods' performance on the 30 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.4).

Woods ended the Masters Tournament bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Woods recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

