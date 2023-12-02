Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Waukesha County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Berlin West High School at Muskego High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St John's Northwestern Academies
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Delafield, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mukwonago High School at Racine Case High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
