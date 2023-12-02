The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) aim to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on FOX.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

This season, Wisconsin has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.

The Badgers average 8.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (65.9).

Wisconsin has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Badgers conceded 10.3 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (71).

At home, Wisconsin made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule