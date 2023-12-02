How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) aim to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on FOX.
Wisconsin vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
- This season, Wisconsin has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.
- The Badgers average 8.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (65.9).
- Wisconsin has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Badgers conceded 10.3 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (71).
- At home, Wisconsin made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|W 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
