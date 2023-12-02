Saturday's game features the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) and the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) matching up at Kohl Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-70 victory for Marquette according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Wisconsin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-2.7)

Marquette (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Wisconsin is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Marquette's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Badgers are 3-4-0 and the Golden Eagles are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.9 points per game (208th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (45th in college basketball).

Wisconsin prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 6.3 boards. It is recording 31.6 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 25.3 per outing.

Wisconsin knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (294th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (265th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

The Badgers' 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 64th in college basketball, and the 87.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 150th in college basketball.

Wisconsin has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.4 per game (33rd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (70th in college basketball).

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game (posting 81.4 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and giving up 65.9 per contest, 84th in college basketball) and have a +109 scoring differential.

Marquette records 31.7 rebounds per game (239th in college basketball), compared to the 32.6 of its opponents.

Marquette makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (187th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 33.5% from deep.

Marquette has committed 8.4 turnovers per game (11th in college basketball), 6.9 fewer than the 15.3 it forces (42nd in college basketball).

