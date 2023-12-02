Saturday's contest between the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) and Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) squaring off at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:30 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Wisconsin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-2.9)

Marquette (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Wisconsin has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Marquette, who is 3-2-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Badgers' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Golden Eagles' games have gone over.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.9 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per contest (48th in college basketball).

Wisconsin averages 31.6 rebounds per game (243rd in college basketball) while allowing 25.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

Wisconsin knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (262nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

The Badgers average 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (64th in college basketball), and allow 87.8 points per 100 possessions (151st in college basketball).

Wisconsin has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.4 per game (33rd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (71st in college basketball).

