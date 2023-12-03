The Baylor Bears (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when they host the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Ducks' 69.5 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 58.8 the Bears allow to opponents.

Oregon has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.

Baylor's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.

The 92 points per game the Bears put up are 26.8 more points than the Ducks give up (65.2).

Baylor has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.

When Oregon allows fewer than 92 points, it is 4-2.

The Bears are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks concede to opponents (35.8%).

Baylor Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%

16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG% Chance Gray: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Sofia Bell: 10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Sarah Rambus: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%

Oregon Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 McNeese W 124-44 Ferrell Center 11/26/2023 Alcorn State W 93-47 Ferrell Center 11/30/2023 @ SMU W 85-61 Moody Coliseum 12/3/2023 Oregon - Ferrell Center 12/14/2023 Delaware State - Ferrell Center 12/16/2023 Miami (FL) - AT&T Stadium

Oregon Schedule