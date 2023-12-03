For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Brandon Duhaime a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Duhaime has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 81 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:09 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:34 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 6:34 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 9:20 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-2

Wild vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

