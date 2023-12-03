Will Dontayvion Wicks Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dontayvion Wicks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Wicks' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Wicks' season stats include 331 yards on 20 receptions (16.6 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for one yard. He has been targeted 32 times.
Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Packers have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Josiah Deguara (LP/hip): 8 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wicks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|20
|331
|120
|1
|16.6
Wicks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|4
|2
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Saints
|6
|4
|45
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|4
|2
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|4
|49
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|51
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|5
|3
|91
|0
