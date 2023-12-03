Will Jonas Brodin Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 3?
When the Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, will Jonas Brodin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Brodin stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Brodin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Brodin has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 2.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Brodin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:10
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|25:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|26:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|28:12
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|29:46
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|22:34
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Away
|W 4-2
Wild vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
