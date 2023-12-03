Jordan Love has a difficult matchup when his Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Chiefs allow 176.6 passing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

Love has compiled 2,599 passing yards this year (236.3 per game), including 19 passing TDs and 10 picks. Love has provided value on the ground, too, with 221 yards (20.1 per game) on 37 carries and two TDs.

Love vs. the Chiefs

Love vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 1 GP / 190 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 190 PASS YPG / PASS TD Kansas City has not allowed an opposing quarterback to record 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Chiefs have given up one or more passing touchdowns to nine opposing quarterbacks this season.

Kansas City has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Chiefs have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Chiefs is allowing 176.6 yards per game this year, which ranks third in the NFL.

So far this season, the Chiefs have allowed 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks ninth in the NFL.

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Chiefs

Passing Yards: 227.5 (-115)

227.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Love Passing Insights

Love has gone over his passing yards total eight times this year (72.7%).

The Packers have passed 57.7% of the time and run 42.3% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

With 372 attempts for 2,599 passing yards, Love is 18th in NFL action with 7.0 yards per attempt.

Love has completed at least one touchdown pass in 10 of 11 games, including multiple TDs six times.

He has scored 21 of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (84.0%).

Love accounts for 55.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his total 372 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Love Rushing Insights

So far this season, Love has hit the over six times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

Love has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six red zone carries for 13.0% of the team share (his team runs on 44.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 268 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 27-for-40 / 322 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 21-for-40 / 289 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-26 / 228 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-41 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs

