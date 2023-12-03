Josiah Deguara was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 13 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Deguara's stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Deguara has been targeted eight times and has eight catches for 65 yards (8.1 per reception) and zero TDs.

Josiah Deguara Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Packers have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Dontayvion Wicks (LP/knee): 20 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Deguara 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 8 65 39 0 8.1

Deguara Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Falcons 2 2 5 0 Week 4 Lions 4 4 34 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Rams 1 1 7 0

