Marcus Johansson will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Fancy a wager on Johansson in the Wild-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information below.

Marcus Johansson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Johansson has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Johansson has a goal in one of his 21 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Johansson has a point in seven of 21 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Johansson has an assist in seven of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Johansson has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Johansson has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-26).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 3 8 Points 3 1 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

