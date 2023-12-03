The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-0) hope to continue a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. The game airs on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison

The Quakers score an average of 72.0 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 56.3 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Pennsylvania is 5-0.

Marquette is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.

The Golden Eagles score 16.0 more points per game (82.6) than the Quakers give up (66.6).

Marquette has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

When Pennsylvania gives up fewer than 82.6 points, it is 5-2.

The Golden Eagles shoot 51.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Quakers concede defensively.

The Quakers' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 7.1 higher than the Golden Eagles have conceded.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

16.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Rose Nkumu: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 73.7 FG%, 76.9 3PT% (10-for-13)

11.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 73.7 FG%, 76.9 3PT% (10-for-13) Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.0 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (27-for-48)

16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.0 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (27-for-48) Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

15.0 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Frannie Hottinger: 8.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%

Marquette Schedule