The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Mats Zuccarello find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

Zuccarello has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

On the power play he has one goal, plus 11 assists.

Zuccarello averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:34 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:02 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:16 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:32 Away W 4-2

Wild vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

