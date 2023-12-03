Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the NHL are listed below, with 13 games on the NHL schedule Saturday.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 22 games
Kyle Connor (Jets) +100 to score
Jets vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Connor's stats: 14 goals in 22 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- MacKinnon's stats: 8 goals in 22 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +115 to score
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Pastrnak's stats: 13 goals in 22 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 21 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +125 to score
Jets vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Scheifele's stats: 7 goals in 22 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +130 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 21 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +135 to score
Penguins vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Crosby's stats: 14 goals in 22 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +140 to score
Penguins vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Guentzel's stats: 7 goals in 22 games
Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +140 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 22 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.