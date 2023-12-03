In the Week 13 tilt between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Tucker Kraft score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tucker Kraft score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Kraft's seven catches (on nine targets) have netted him 58 yards (7.3 per game) and one TD.

In one of four games this season, Kraft has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Tucker Kraft Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 2 2 5 0 Week 10 @Steelers 3 1 6 0 Week 11 Chargers 2 2 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 2 15 1

