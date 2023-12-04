Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashland County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Ashland County, Wisconsin today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Ashland County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hurley High School at Butternut High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Butternut, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mellen Middle-High School at South Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Port Wing, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
