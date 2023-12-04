Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Dane County, Wisconsin today? We've got you covered.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williams Bay High School at Madison Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Waunakee, WI
- Conference: Trailways
- How to Stream: Watch Here
