Jaguars vs. Bengals Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
On Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) have a projected tough battle to break their three-game losing streak as they are 8.5-point underdogs against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3). The contest's over/under is listed at 39.
The Jaguars' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Bengals. As the Bengals ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, take a look at their betting trends and insights.
Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-8.5)
|39
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-8.5)
|38.5
|-430
|+340
Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Insights
- Jacksonville has an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Jacksonville games have hit the over on five of 11 occasions (45.5%).
- Cincinnati is 4-6-1 against the spread this season.
- There have been five Cincinnati games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.
Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42.5 (-111)
|-
|Travis Etienne
|-
|-
|67.5 (-115)
|-
|15.5 (-111)
|-
|Zay Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28.5 (-118)
|-
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|51.5 (-115)
|-
|Trevor Lawrence
|243.5 (-115)
|-
|11.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|56.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Joe Mixon
|-
|-
|49.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Jake Browning
|219.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+195)
|12.5 (-120)
|-
|-
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
