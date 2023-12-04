Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Juneau County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Juneau County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.
Juneau County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Farge High School at New Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: New Lisbon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royall High School at Kickapoo High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Viola, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
