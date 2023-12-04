Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Langlade County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Langlade County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Langlade County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goodman High School at Elcho High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Elcho, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
