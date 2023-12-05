Bobby Portis and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 132-121 win over the Hawks (his previous action) Portis put up 15 points and 11 rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Portis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.3 10.2 Rebounds 7.5 6.7 7.2 Assists -- 1.2 0.8 PRA -- 19.2 18.2 PR -- 18 17.4



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 11.1% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

The Bucks average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 105.5 points per contest, the Knicks are the best team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Knicks are second in the NBA, conceding 40.9 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks allow 24.5 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Bobby Portis vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 17 4 2 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.