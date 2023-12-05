How to Watch the Bucks vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) will host the New York Knicks (12-7) after winning eight straight home games.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
- The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 20th.
- The Bucks score 15.6 more points per game (121.1) than the Knicks allow (105.5).
- Milwaukee is 14-5 when scoring more than 105.5 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Bucks average 120.1 points per game at home, compared to 122.1 points per game when playing on the road.
- Milwaukee cedes 116.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 119.6 in away games.
- In home games, the Bucks are making 0.3 fewer treys per game (13.9) than on the road (14.2). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in road games (38.6%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Andre Jackson
|Questionable
|Back
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
