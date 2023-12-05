Player props are listed for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: +172)
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points more than Tuesday's points prop total.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 10.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's 0.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +100)
  • Damian Lillard's scoring average (25.5) is the same as Tuesday's points prop for him.
  • He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.
  • Lillard has averaged 6.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
11.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -161)
  • The 13.5 points Brook Lopez scores per game are 2.0 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Lopez has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -161)
  • The 21.5-point prop total for Randle on Tuesday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 20.4.
  • His rebounding average of 10.2 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (9.5).
  • Randle averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
  • Randle has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -175)
  • The 26.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Tuesday is 1.6 more points than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (3.5).
  • Tuesday's assist over/under for Brunson (5.5) equals his year-long assist average.
  • Brunson's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

