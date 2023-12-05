Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chippewa County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Chippewa County, Wisconsin, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chippewa County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rice Lake High School at Chippewa Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chippewa Falls, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.