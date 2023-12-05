Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Dane County, Wisconsin? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Madison Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton High School at Verona Area High School