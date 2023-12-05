The Calgary Flames (10-11-3) host the Minnesota Wild (8-10-4), who have won three straight, on Tuesday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

The Wild have put up a 3-5-2 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 26 goals while giving up 28 in that period. On the power play, 36 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (22.2% conversion rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Tuesday's game.

Wild vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Flames 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-110)

Flames (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Wild vs Flames Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have an 8-10-4 record this season and are 1-4-5 in matchups that have needed overtime.

This season the Wild recorded only one goal in three games and they finished 0-2-1 in those matchups.

When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-3-1 record).

The Wild have scored three or more goals 14 times, earning 16 points from those matchups (7-5-2).

This season, Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in eight games and registered six points with a record of 3-5-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 7-4-2 (16 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 1-6-2 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 21st 2.96 Goals Scored 3.14 18th 19th 3.29 Goals Allowed 3.55 27th 12th 31.8 Shots 31.2 14th 7th 28.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 26th 12.82% Power Play % 18.29% 21st 9th 84.42% Penalty Kill % 70% 32nd

Wild vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

