Kirill Kaprizov will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames meet at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Considering a wager on Kaprizov in the Wild-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

Kaprizov's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:57 per game on the ice, is -5.

Kaprizov has a goal in seven of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kaprizov has a point in 14 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

In 11 of 22 games this season, Kaprizov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kaprizov has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 22 Games 3 21 Points 1 7 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

