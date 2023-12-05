For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Marco Rossi a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

  • In seven of 22 games this season, Rossi has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
  • Rossi has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 17.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 79 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:33 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

