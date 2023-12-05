Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Marinette County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lena High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Marinette, WI
  • Conference: Marinette & Oconto
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Suring High School at Crivitz High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Crivitz, WI
  • Conference: Marinette & Oconto
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowler High School at Wausaukee High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Wausaukee, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Niagara High School at Gillett High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Gillett, WI
  • Conference: Marinette & Oconto
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

