Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Marinette County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lena High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Marinette, WI

Marinette, WI Conference: Marinette & Oconto

Marinette & Oconto How to Stream: Watch Here

Suring High School at Crivitz High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Crivitz, WI

Crivitz, WI Conference: Marinette & Oconto

Marinette & Oconto How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowler High School at Wausaukee High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Wausaukee, WI

Wausaukee, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Niagara High School at Gillett High School