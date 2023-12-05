The Minnesota Wild, Matthew Boldy included, will meet the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Boldy in the Wild-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Boldy vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy has averaged 11:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Boldy has a goal in three of 15 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 15 games this year, Boldy has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Boldy's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boldy Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are conceding 79 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 15 Games 3 10 Points 2 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.