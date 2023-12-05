Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconto County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Oconto County, Wisconsin? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Oconto County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lena High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Marinette, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Suring High School at Crivitz High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Crivitz, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niagara High School at Gillett High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Gillett, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
