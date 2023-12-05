Having won three in a row, the Minnesota Wild visit the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Flames look to hold off the Wild on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wild vs Flames Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild give up 3.6 goals per game (78 in total), 21st in the league.

The Wild have 69 goals this season (3.1 per game), 24th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 22 6 20 26 16 10 29.2% Kirill Kaprizov 22 7 14 21 27 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 22 11 7 18 6 8 50.5% Marco Rossi 22 8 6 14 5 9 40.7% Patrick Maroon 22 3 8 11 6 7 45.5%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 79 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Flames' 71 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Flames have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Flames have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals over that time.

Flames Key Players