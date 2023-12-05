The Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Peacock

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Wisconsin has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.1% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 82nd.

The Badgers' 74.0 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 62.3 the Spartans allow.

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Wisconsin is 6-1.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.3.

At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.0.

Beyond the arc, Wisconsin knocked down fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) as well.

